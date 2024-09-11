Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 24,071 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 894.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 916.8% during the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,032,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,516,000 after purchasing an additional 924,718 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,030.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $467,359,322. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

