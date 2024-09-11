Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Down 1.8%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 200,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 77,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Heritage Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

