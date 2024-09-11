Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Down 1.8%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 200,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 77,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
