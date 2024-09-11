Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

HPE opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

