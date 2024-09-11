HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $489.95

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.95 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.62). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 497.50 ($6.51), with a volume of 509,584 shares.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.95.

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Helena Coles purchased 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($14,383.13). Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

