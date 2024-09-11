High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.19. 447,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
