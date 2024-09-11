HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Up 7.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 3,264,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.