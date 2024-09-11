Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hologic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 307,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Hologic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.9 %

Hologic stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.