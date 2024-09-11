Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $34,283,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

