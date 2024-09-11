Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

