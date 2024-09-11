HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

