H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $82,605,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after acquiring an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in H&R Block by 576.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,413,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.4 %

HRB opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $68.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

