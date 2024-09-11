Hratch Dikran Panossian Sells 5,530 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE CM opened at C$82.03 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$82.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.