Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

