Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $260.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.