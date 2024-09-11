IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head to Head Survey

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -45.06% -109.00% -31.72% IceCure Medical -410.22% -111.27% -81.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuronetics and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 329.53%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

This table compares Neuronetics and IceCure Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $71.35 million 0.33 -$30.19 million ($0.96) -0.81 IceCure Medical $3.23 million 8.88 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -1.90

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

