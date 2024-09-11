Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,328 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 332% compared to the average volume of 1,003 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

