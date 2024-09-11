Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

