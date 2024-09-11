Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

