Insider Buying: Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sep 11th, 2024

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEGGet Free Report) insider Paul Walker bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,000.00).

Far East Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Far East Gold

Far East Gold Limited engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

