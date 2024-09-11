Insider Buying: Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Walker bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,000.00).
Far East Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Far East Gold
