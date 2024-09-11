Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

INSP stock opened at $212.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

