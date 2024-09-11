Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $155.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $122.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,476,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

