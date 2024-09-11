Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

