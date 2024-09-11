Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives C$23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IFP opened at C$17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.