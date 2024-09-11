International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after buying an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

