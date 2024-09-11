International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

