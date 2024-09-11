Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s current price.

LUNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,250 shares of company stock worth $2,516,117 in the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

