Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

