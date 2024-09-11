Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,370,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12,684.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,436 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 111,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.31 and a 200-day moving average of $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

