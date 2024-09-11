Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,346,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

