Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after buying an additional 241,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 972,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

