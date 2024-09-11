Investors Buy Large Volume of Marqeta Put Options (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average daily volume of 758 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

