IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IQV opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.