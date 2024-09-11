iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
