iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.