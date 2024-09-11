iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,863 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

