iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

