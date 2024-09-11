iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.