iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 473,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

