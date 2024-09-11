iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 664,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.