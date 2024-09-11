iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

