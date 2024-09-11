iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52. 864 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

