ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.19

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.19 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 46.62 ($0.61). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 47.84 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,234,468 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.19.

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 518 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($392.89). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $60,118. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

