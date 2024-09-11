Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.