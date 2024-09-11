Jacqueline Korhonen Purchases 6,300 Shares of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,057.30 ($20,038.20).

Jacqueline Korhonen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jacqueline Korhonen acquired 13,458 shares of Nuix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.79 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of A$64,436.90 ($42,957.94).

Nuix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Nuix

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Nuix Neo, a platform for complex data challenges. Its solutions include Nuix Neo Data Privacy solution for managing data privacy; Legal eDiscovery and Early Case Assessment solution to streamline processes to uncover crucial information, spot notable case trends, speed up and enhance the legal decision-making process, and save legal costs; and Fraud and Investigations solution to ingest data from all relevant data sources and apply an array of collaborative fraud techniques to connect the dots between digital evidence and human behaviour.

