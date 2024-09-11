James Blackie Sells 1,901 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

ON24 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTF

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.