Janet Sherlock Buys 500 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) Director Janet Sherlock purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,869.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJRI

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 302,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.