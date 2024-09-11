Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.