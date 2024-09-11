Jayesh Sahasi Sells 2,285 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $14,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,471.31.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $28,371.80.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $18.00.

ON24 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $247.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

