Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook Acquires 4,000 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.39 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of A$13,540.00 ($9,026.67).
Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 16,224 shares of Deterra Royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($44,507.84).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 12.85.
About Deterra Royalties
Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.
