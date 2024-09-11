Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook Acquires 4,000 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.39 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of A$13,540.00 ($9,026.67).

Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 16,224 shares of Deterra Royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($44,507.84).

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 12.85.

Deterra Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Deterra Royalties

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.