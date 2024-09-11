Jennifer L. Good Sells 4,219 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,338.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

