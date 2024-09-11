Jeremy C. Wensinger Purchases 6,250 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the second quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

